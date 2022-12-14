Winter vacations announced for Punjab schools

LAHORE: The provincial authorities have announced winter vacations for the private and government schools of Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the Punjab School Education Department regarding the vacations that will be observed from December 24 to 31.

The schools will be reopened on January 2 across Punjab.

On December 8, the Sindh government announced winter vacations across the province.

As per details, Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 21, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

The notification for vacations was issued after the approval of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the educational institutes across Sindh will reopen on Jan 2, 2023.

