Winter vacations announced for schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have announced winter vacations for schools and colleges in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the notification was issued regarding the vacation which stated that all the schools and colleges in the federal capital will remain closed from 25 December to 31 December.

According to the official notification shared by the Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the education activities will resume in Islamabad schools and colleges on January 1, 2024.

Earlier, the provincial authorities announced winter vacations for schools and colleges in Punjab.

As per details, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that a high-level meeting was summoned to combat SMOG challenge.

Mohsin Naqvi announced that schools and colleges will remain closed from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab.

He stated that the air quality has improved in the province hence no ban will imposed in the upcoming week.

Prior to this, the Sindh government announced winter vacations for private and government schools and other educational institutions, across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the winter vacations will commence from December 22 to December 31.

All public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed due to winter vacations from December 22 to December 31.