Winter vacations announced in Islamabad

QUETTA: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday announced a 15-day winter vacation starting December 24.

According to a notification issued by IHC Registrar Muhammad Yar Walana, and approved by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the court will observe vacations from December 24, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

Earlier, the Government of Balochistan announced two and half months of winter vacations in schools for colder regions starting December 16.

The extended closure is implemented each year to protect students from severe weather conditions.

The Balochistan schools will remain closed for a hiatus of two and half months, while they will be opened again from March 1.

In Chaman, annual examinations for junior classes are already underway. According to the Education Department, exams for students from classes one to seven began on November 16 and will continue until November 24.

Whereas Class 8 examinations, conducted under the Balochistan Board, will begin on November 24.

Meanwhile, Punjab has also issued its winter vacation schedule. Schools across the province will close from December 23, 2025, to January 12, 2026.

All educational institutions will reopen on January 13.

The department said both government and private educational institutions in Punjab are required to follow the same schedule to ensure a uniform break for students across the province.

The announcement comes as temperatures are expected to drop sharply in late December, with authorities aiming to provide relief to students during the peak winter period.

The Education Department in both provinces has advised administrators to ensure all examinations and pre-vacation academic activities are completed on schedule.