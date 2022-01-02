Educational institutes in Sindh to reopen tomorrow after winter vacations  

KARACHI: The educational institutes across Sindh province will be reopened from Monday (tomorrow) after an end to the winter vacations that began on 20 December 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

The Sindh education department said that the educational institutes remained closed for 15 days including the weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. “The education calendar released by the ministry will be fully implemented,” it said.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

On the contrary, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that winter vacations in all educational institutions will begin from Jan 3, 2022.

The decision to this effect was reached during a meeting presided over by NCOC head Asad Umar. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan were in attendance at the meeting.

“During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in the education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly,” the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said in a Twitter statement.

The decision was not applicable to the areas experiencing extreme weather conditions.