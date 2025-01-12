Winter vacations in Punjab extended till January 20? 

LAHORE: A notification started circulating on social media regarding the extension of winter vacations in Punjab amid the drop in temperature in the province, ARY News reported.

Contrary to misleading claims circulating on social media, the Punjab government has not announced any extension of winter holidays for schools in Lahore and other cities.

Schools in the province are scheduled to reopen on January 13, Monday, after a 23-day winter break that lasted from December 23 to January 10.

The provincial Department of Special Education has confirmed that schools will operate from 9 am to 2 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 9 am to 12 pm on Fridays, due to the ongoing cold wave.

Also read: Winter vacations extended in educational institutions

Weather forecasts predict cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, with chances of light rain and snow in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas.

The Met Office has also warned of rain, wind, and thunderstorms in isolated areas, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, and Gujranwala. Despite these weather conditions, schools will reopen as scheduled, putting an end to speculation about an extension of winter holidays.

Earlier, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) extended winter vacations for all the educational institutions across the province for a week.

A notification was issued in this regard and the decision was taken due to the severe cold wave in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing harsh weather conditions as mercury further dropped.

Concerns are being raised for the health of students as they go early morning to school usually in freezing conditions.