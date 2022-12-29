Winter vacations of education institutions extended till Jan 8

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has extended the winter vacation of educational institutions for six days till January 8 due to intense cold weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a notification, Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) announced the extension of winter vacation from January 2 to January 8 due to intense cold weather in the province.

“All colleges (Public and Private) shall reopen on January 9 (Monday), resuming a full/normal week for all classes,” the notification stated. It further stated that heads of educational institutions can reschedule exams.

Earlier on December 27, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to extend winter vacations for one more week amid the increasing threat of smog. The orders were passed by the LHC while hearing the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

The LHC observed it is the government’s responsibility to address the issue of smog and directed to extend the winter vacations for one more week. The further hearing on the pleas has been adjourned until next Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had earlier notified three off days a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog.

“All schools of Lahore would remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the official notification read. “The decision of three weekly off days would remain in force till the next order,” the government announced.

The provincial government has notified three weekly offs in Lahore’s schools on the Lahore High Court’s orders in view of the state of smog and air quality in provincial capital city.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region. A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

