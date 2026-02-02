Wired headphones make a comeback as Gen Z embraces 'analog' cool

Old-style wired headphones, once thought to be obsolete, are making a comeback as a cool fashion item and a personal choice. Famous people wearing them and a shared sense of tiredness from too much digital stuff are making the simple cable popular again.

This trend can be seen with many stars, from NBA players like Stephen Curry to fashion favorites like Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp. Daniel Rodgers, a fashion editor at British Vogue, says the visible wire sends a clear message: “It shows ‘I’m very relaxed. I don’t care too much.'”

Shelby Hull, who tracks this trend on her “Wired It Girls” Instagram account, suggests the look communicates an indifference to the latest technological advancements. “She’s obviously wealthy; she can afford AirPods, but she always stuck to the wire,” Hull noted regarding Hadid’s choice.

Beyond aesthetics, the regeneration is driven by practicality and price. Users are increasingly tired of the maintenance required by wireless devices—charging, pairing, and losing earbuds. “Who wants another glitchy, expensive gadget to charge?” asks photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan.

The change also aligns with a broader nostalgia for “analog lifestyles” and retro tech like film cameras and DVDs. Furthermore, affordability plays a significant role. Moreover, Apple’s wireless Max headphones can cost nearly $670; standard wired EarPods retail for around $25.

Even the notorious “pocket tangle” is being adopted. Ryan suggests viewing the knotted cables not as a problem, but as a “more user-friendly Rubik’s Cube” and a chance to slow down.