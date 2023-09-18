Virat Kohli excluded from Wisden’s Asia Cup 2023 team

India cricket fans were surprised after coming to know that star batter Virat Kohli was not included in Wisden’s Asia Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack announced its Asia Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament after India won its eighth title by comprehensively beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Sunday.

There were six India players, along with two each from Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and one from Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli had amassed 129 runs with a century to his name. He scored a century against arch-rivals in the Super Four stage match.

However, Virat Kohli gave below-par performances against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Wisden’s Asia Cup 2023 XI: Shubman Gill (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), KL Rahul (India), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Hardik Pandya (India), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), and Mohammed Siraj (India).

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the first and second games of the three-match ODI series against Australia.