Witcher 4 gameplay footage unveils first look at Ciri in action

CD Projekt Red and Unreal Engine shared the first look at Ciri in the first new gameplay trailer for The Witcher 4.

While CD Projekt Red unveiled the protagonist last year at the Game Awards, the latest footage provided gamers the first full look at Ciri in action.

During their STATE OF UNREAL stream on June 3, CD Projekt Red offered an in-depth look at Ciri’s updated model.

The new trailer showcases the heroine tracking down a creature that recently attacked merchants. As the video progresses, it transitions into actual gameplay.

The demo also provided a sneak peek at The Witcher 4’s gameplay, featuring Ciri riding through the expansive overworld on her horse.

According to CDPR and Unreal Engine, they used new technologies, including nanite foliage, chaos physics for cloth and flesh, and character motion for a realistic experience in the game.

Chaos physics enables more efficient rendering of complex interactions between polygons on the same object, allowing for a more dynamic sense of movement while consuming fewer resources.

In The Witcher 4, this technology is used to create realistic effects, such as Ciri’s cape swaying as she walks through a marketplace, or the rippling of her horse Kelpie’s muscles as she gallops along a mountain road.

It is worth noting here that the single-player role-playing game is a successor to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, expanding the universe of the medieval fantasy franchise which has sold more than 75 million copies since the first game was released in 2007.