With new update coming in PUBG will have a casual mode

A new update in PUBG Battlegrounds coming to the screens soon with many additions that include a new weapon, a new Survivor Pass and a casual mode.

For the PCs, PUBG Studios announced the update is out already while its coming to consoles on September 16.

The patch (13.2) Includes a number of changes to the game with i.e. a P90 submachine gun and Care Packages dropped on all maps.

There’s a new Blue Zone grenade which, when tossed, does 10 damage per second to any fated played unfortunate enough to be in proximity.

A new vehicle, too, has been introduced in the form of the Porter Hyundai pick-up truck.

You’ll only find it in the Taego map and it will replace the UAZ truck, but it will carry four people. It can be used to store items for transport. But if it gets blown up you’ll lose all your loot.

Casual Mode

The addition of a Casual Mode is thought to be the most interesting change in this patch. It allows players to warm up outside of the standard game mode. You can still earn XP and BP rewards in Casual Mode while playing with a max of 12 players.

Casual Mode comes only in the third-person perspective and on the Erangel map alone. You can only play three matches of it per day solo or with a team.

But there is support for:

Career: Stats/Match History/Medals/Survival/Weapons/Replays

BattleStats

Pass Mission

Event Mission

BP Rewards

XP Rewards

Spectating