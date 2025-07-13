Withholding Tax Certificate: A step-by-step guide for download

A Withholding Tax Certificate in Pakistan is an essential document that confirms tax deductions made at source.

It acts as proof of tax withheld on various income types—such as salaries, contracts, or financial services—and plays a key role in filing annual tax returns or claiming tax credits with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the FBR, under Section 164 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, every withholding agent (such as employers, banks, or service providers) is legally required to issue a certificate to the person from whom income tax has been deducted. This certificate serves as verifiable evidence that the tax amount has been collected and deposited.

FBR further clarifies that the Withholding Tax Certificate must be attached with the income tax return during submission to validate payment and avoid discrepancies or penalties.

Read more: Traders announce strike against withholding tax

You can obtain this certificate from your respective withholding authorities, such as employers or banks or online using the app.

Steps to Download the Withholding Tax Certificate from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa App:

Log in to the Alfa mobile app.

Tap on the “More” option in the menu.

Select “Tax Management.”

Choose your account, WHT type, and transaction period.

Click “Generate” to instantly download the certificate.

This digitized solution helps customers maintain tax compliance with ease and ensures timely access to tax documentation.