Witness records statement in Paragon housing society reference

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday heard Paragon housing society reference against former federal minister Saad Rafique and others, ARY News reported.

A witness recorded his statement in the court during the hearing. Five witnesses have so far recorded their statements in the National Accountability Bureau reference.

The court summoned more witnesses for cross examination in the next hearing of the case while adjourned further hearing until March 14.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother and former provincial minister Salman Rafique arrived in the court and signed on attendance register.

The court allowed them to leave the case hearing after attendance.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Saad Rafique and others had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the reference, Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

