West Indies pacer Andre Russell’s brilliant catch goes viral

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is trending on social media after a video of his brilliant catch to dismiss England’s Rehan Ahmed in the fifth T20I at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Stadium went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Andre Russell, who made his international return in the fixture, played a key role in his side’s series-clinching win. His brilliant catch to dismiss Rehan Ahmed became a talking point in the match.

In the 19th over, he bowled a low-full toss. The England spinner tried to play a big shot but did not get the desired connection for a maximum.

The West Indies pacer showed sublime skill by keeping the ball close to his body while tumbling onto the pitch with momentum during the follow-through. He managed to complete the catch.

West Indies won the game by four wickets to win T20I series 3-2.

Batting first, England were dismissed for 132 with opener Phil Salt top-scoring with 38 off 22 balls with five boundaries to his name.

Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali scored 28 and 23 respectively.

Gudakesh Motie was the pick of West Indies bowlers with his figures of 3-24 in four overs.

The hosts successfully chased the 133-run target in 19.2 overs. Shai Hope was the highest scorer with his run-a-ball 43. The batter struck two fours and a six.

Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with his 30 off 24 balls with a boundary and two maximums to his name. Opener Johnson Charles struck as many boundaries and sixes on his way to 22-ball 27.

Reece Topley and Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each for England.