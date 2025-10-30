Wolvaardt shatters multiple records Women’s CWC

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt broke multiple records with her epic 169 from 143 balls against England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Put into bat first, the Proteas recorded a massive 319-run total in their 50 overs, courtesy of Wolvaardt’s sublime knock.

Highest total for SA-W in ODI World Cups

319/7 against England in Guwahati, 2025 semi-final

312/9 against Pakistan in Colombo, 2025

305/9 against England in Bristol, 2017

275/7 against India in Christchurch, 2022

With the help of the skippers knock, South Africa outplayed England by a hefty margin of 125 runs to book a place in the final for the first time.

The 319 run total was South Africa’s highest ever in World Cup matches. Moreover, it was also the second-highest total in a knockout match.

The skipper struck 20 fours and four maximums in her monumental knock, which made her the first women’s player to score an ODI hundred in the knockout of the World Cup.

She has now scored the most half-centuries (12) in the marquee event, surpassing India’s Mithali Raj’s record of 11. Her 169 is also the second-best score by a captain in the women’s ODI WC.

Highest individual scores in World Cup knockouts

Harmanpreet Kaur – 171* against Australia, 2017 semi-final

Alyssa Healy – 170 against England, 2022 final

Laura Wolvaardt – 169 against England, 2025 semi-final

Nat Sciver-Brunt – 148* against Australia, 2022 final

During her knock, she also crossed the 5000 runs mark and entered the list of batters with the most centuries in WODIs.

Best Individual Innings in Women’s World Cup

15 – Meg Lanning (Australia)

14 – Smriti Mandhana (India)

13 – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

12 – Tammy Beaumont (England)

10 – Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

10 – Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)