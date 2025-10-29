Wolvaardt's 169 fires South Africa to 319-7 in World Cup semis

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a majestic 169 to power South Africa to 319-7 against England in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, South Africa rode on Wolvaardt’s first World Cup century to put up a mammoth total and hand England a record chase of 320 in Guwahati.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone stood out with figures of 4-44 after she was cleared to play despite suffering a shoulder injury in the previous game.

But Wolvaardt kept South Africa in the hunt to reach the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time after she handed the team a strong start in a 116-run stand with fellow opener Tazmin Brits.

Wolvaardt went on to reach her hundred and then switched gears to take the attack to the opposition in the final few overs, ending with 20 fours and four sixes in her 143-ball knock.



The elegant batter started with a crisp cover drive off Lauren Bell for a four and the opening pair hit regular boundaries to put England on the back foot.

Ecclestone dented South Africa’s surge with two wickets in one over as she bowled Brits for 45 and three balls later sent back Anneke Bosch for a duck.

England struck regular blows but Wolvaardt stood firm and put on key partnerships with Marizanne Kapp, who hit 42, and then Chloe Tryon, who made an unbeaten 33.

Wolvaardt finally fell in the 48th over off Bell and walked back to a standing ovation and handshakes from the opposition players.