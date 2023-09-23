Woman accidentally raises Black Panther she thought was a cat

A Russian woman has recently made headlines for accidentally rescuing and raising a baby black panther after mistaking it for a cat.

Despite realising she had rescued a wild panther rather than a domestic kitten, the woman decided to keep and care for the animal.

Sharing her unique experience in a video that went viral online, the woman documented how she came to accidentally rescue a panther cub that she initially believed to be an abandoned kitten.

The story began when Russian woman identified as Victoria stumbled upon a helpless, abandoned kitten in the wilderness near Siberia. Concerned for the creature’s well-being, she brought it home assuming it was a domestic cat.

Little did she know that she had just saved the life of Luna, a baby black panther born in a Siberian Zoo.

Despite the challenges of caring for a wild panther, the woman in the viral video decided to provide a home for the baby panther she unintentionally rescued.

Slowly, the panther became healthy and started to respond to her treatment. Later, it was found out that it was not a cat, but a black panther. However, the woman had developed a bond with the animal and refused to let it go.

Victoria set up a TikTok account @Luna_the_pantera to document the big cat’s domestic life and it has attracted millions of likes and views from social media users.

The girl documents the daily life of the big cat and her pet dog. The pair drink water from the same bucket, sleep together, and also eat together. Most of their videos go viral on social media with millions of views and hundreds of comments from social media users.

While often referred to as black panthers, these animals are actually either leopards or jaguars with a genetic mutation that causes their fur to appear black.