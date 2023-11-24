Woman accuses police of rape attempt during beauty parlour raid

ISLAMABAD: A woman in Islamabad accused the policemen of rape attempts and torture during a raid on a beauty parlour, ARY News reported on Friday.

A shocking incident was reported in the federal capital Islamabad in which the raiding police party arrested a woman from a beauty parlour on charges of her alleged involvement in illegal activities.

اسلام آباد کے تھانہ شالیمار کی حدود میں مبینہ پولیس گردی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/dk8uTArKmd — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 24, 2023

The incident took place in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Shalimar police station. The arrested woman alleged that she was subjected to torture by cops during the beauty parlour raid. She also alleged that the cops attempted to rape her.

In a video statement, the woman said she did not know about any illegal activities in the beauty parlour. “I heard loud noises like some people were fighting after I reached the beauty parlour. Five police officials had brutally tortured me.”

“Neither I was booked in any case nor any FIR lodged against me,” she claimed.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir took notice of the allegations and ordered DPO Sadar to present an inquiry report in 24 hours. Moreover, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations met the victim woman and suspended the investigation officer.

Earlier in the month, a female student was allegedly raped by Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district of Punjab.

The accused cop was arrested and an investigation was launched against him. A case was also registered against him on a complaint of a suspect.

Last month, a Faisalabad nurse levelled the same allegations against the police and said that she was sexually molested by two cops.

According to police, two cops intercepted a nurse at Kanal Road in Samundari, Faisalabad, who was waiting with her friend. Cops of the city police station named Shujaat and Suhaib ‘raped’ the nurse and fled.

Getting the information, the police swung into action and arrested both the accused. The SP visited the house of the ‘rape’ victim and assured her provision of justice.