Woman admits dangling infant from third-floor window

A woman in Lanarkshire County, Scotland admitted dangling an infant out of a three-story window while “foaming from the mouth from drug usage”, local media reported.

Natalie Hutchison, 42, was holding the four-month-old baby sitting in a car seat, from the bedroom window, 30 feet high from the ground.

In April 2023, a frightened member of the public called the police, who hurried to the scene in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

Another woman in the apartment was able to bring the child back inside before the cops arrived. When the police got there, Natalie Hutchison and two other ladies were inside the apartment.

The police officers saw dilated pupils and white foam flowing from Hutchison’s mouth, leading them to suspect she was under the influence of drugs. However, Hutchison denied using any drugs.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court, Hutchison admitted her guilt and careless behavior.

She also admitted to attacking the other two ladies in the apartment before dangling the infant out the window.

Describing the moment Hutchison dangled the baby from the window, depute fiscal Miriam Farooq said: ‘The accused ran to the bedroom area and pushed open the window and held the car seat out the window while the baby was sat in the car seat.