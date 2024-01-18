Woman allegedly kills husband by running truck over him

In a horrific incident that made rounds on social media, a woman ran over her husband with her pickup truck and killed him.

Mary Terry, 49, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. A just found probable cause for the case to move forward.

Terry’s husband, Donald Britten Jr, was struck and killed on October 19 in the town of Laona. A neighbor called 911 after seeing brake lights outside a window and then hearing a prolonged “thud” and seeing a person lying in the street.

Terry told two stories about the night, both of them ending with her husband taking her truck and somehow being struck and killed by someone unknown.

In both of those stories, she walked up the street and drove her truck back to their house, first because she didn’t see her husband and then because she did.

But deputies found drag marks 48 feet long leading to Britten’s body and found damage to Terry’s vehicle consistent with the injuries he suffered.

They also found her blood alcohol level at nearly 0.3 and said she showed 17 out of 18 intoxication clues on a field sobriety test.

Terry has denied running over her husband but has yet to enter a plea. She’ll formally enter a plea next month.