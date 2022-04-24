Woman allegedly raped after being abducted from rickshaw in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped by two men after being abducted from a rickshaw near Super Highway, a major thoroughfare leading to entry and exit point of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while detailing the incident said that the 40-year-old woman claimed that she embarked rickshaw while returning from a shopping centre when two people forcefully entered the vehicle and later abducted her. “They later sexually assaulted me,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

Meanwhile, the lady MLOs at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital refused to conduct the medical examination with hospital sources claiming that one of them refused to come to the hospital citing illness while the other said that she had just left after completing her duty hours.

The police surgeon at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital also confirmed the excuses given by the two female MLOs.

The police further said that they are investigating the case from all angles and will soon arrest those nominated by the woman in the rape case to bring clarity to the matter.

