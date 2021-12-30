Woman alleges ‘ex-journalist occupied flat, abducted daughter’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman has complained of police inaction against a former journalist who had occupied her flat and abducted her daughter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in Gizri’s PNT Colony in which a group of unidentified men including a former journalist allegedly stormed into a flat and abducted a girl following a property dispute.

The family told the media that the girl was missing since Wednesday evening. The affected mother of three including two sons and a daughter alleged that she purchased the flat three years ago and a former journalist occupied her flat yesterday.

The woman named Sumera Ashraf also complained of police inaction for recovering her daughter and flat from the occupiers. A written complaint was also submitted to the Gizri police station.

In her written complaint to the SSP South, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, she stated that on December 29 evening, a group of unidentified men including Mushtaq Sarki who called himself a journalist broke the door of the flat, snatched the mobile phones and tortured her children.

They forcedly took her daughter with them and now threatening her to leave the flat, she wrote. The woman named Sumera Ashraf added that the cops took her to the police station and pressurised her to vacate the flat instead of helping her.

