Woman among three dead in Jacobabad firing

JACOBABAD: At least three people died including a woman in two firing incidents that occurred in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin.

In the second incident, a woman was killed by her nephew in vicinity of Panhon Bhatti police station.

Furthermore, SSP of Jacobabad police have taken notice of the three deaths and directed the authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

Last week, in the course of eight hours, as many as two individuals were killed, while five others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi.

According to the details, several firing incidents were reported from Karachi, leaving two dead and five others injured.

The rescue officials revealed that the shooting incident in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and Landhi Manzil Pump reportedly resulted in two fatalities, hinting that the nature of the incident appears to be targeted killings, as no belongings were taken from the victims.

The rescue sources claimed that the other firing incidents which left several others injured across different areas of Karachi occurred during the robbery resistance.