26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Woman among three dead in Jacobabad firing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JACOBABAD: At least three people died including a woman in two firing incidents that occurred in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin.

In the second incident, a woman was killed by her nephew in vicinity of Panhon Bhatti police station.

Furthermore, SSP of Jacobabad police have taken notice of the three deaths and directed the authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

Last week, in the course of eight hours, as many as two individuals were killed, while five others were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi.

Read more: Karachi: Two killed, five injured in separate firing incidents

According to the details, several firing incidents were reported from Karachi, leaving two dead and five others injured.

The rescue officials revealed that the shooting incident in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and Landhi Manzil Pump reportedly resulted in two fatalities, hinting that the nature of the incident appears to be targeted killings, as no belongings were taken from the victims.

The rescue sources claimed that the other firing incidents which left several others injured across different areas of Karachi occurred during the robbery resistance.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.