Woman among two dead in Jamshoro roof collapse

JAMSHORO: In a tragic incident, two dead including a woman as a roof fell in the premises of Bolan Khan, Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

As per details, the torrential rain caused havoc in the city, rain entering homes and mosques and several animals were washed away by floods.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, at least two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha.

The incident occurred in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha, where the roof of a house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring three others.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and extracted the injured from the rubble, shifting them to the hospital for medical treatment.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.

More than 30 people died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed.

In a separate incident, two children were also killed when the roof of a house fell in Nazimabad village of Kalam, Swat.

According to the details, two children were killed, one injured after it of the house collapsed on them.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured individuals to the hospital while indicating that the roof was deteriorated which caused its collapse.