Woman arrested for filing false gang-rape complaint

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

FAISALABAD: Police arrested a woman identified as Aqsa for allegedly filing a false gang-rape case in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the accused, Aqsa, had initially accused four individuals – including Adnan and Danish – of gang-raping her.

However, police revealed that during court proceedings, Aqsa retracted her statement and also refused to undergo a DNA test, raising serious doubts about the authenticity of her claims.

Further investigation revealed that Aqsa had allegedly accepted Rs. 500,000 from the accused in exchange for giving a statement in their favor. Police also stated that she provided a fake CNIC number and false personal information during the investigation.

Faisalabad police have arrested the woman, while her two accomplices, Naveed and Sajid, escaped from outside the court, police officials confirmed.

A case has been registered at People’s Colony Police Station under the Anti-Rape Act.

Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the two fleeing accomplices and further probe the misuse of legal provisions in the case.

Suspect arrested over rape, murder of teenage girl after DNA match

Earlier in Karachi, police arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Khokhrapar area of Karachi, following a DNA match.

The incident took place on July 11, 2025, when the victim was sexually assaulted, subjected to brutal violence, and killed.

The suspect, Muhammad Huzaif, is a neighbor of the deceased. According to police officials, the suspect confessed during interrogation.

