Woman arrested for filing false gang-rape complaint

FAISALABAD: Police arrested a woman identified as Aqsa for allegedly filing a false gang-rape case in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the accused, Aqsa, had initially accused four individuals – including Adnan and Danish – of gang-raping her.

However, police revealed that during court proceedings, Aqsa retracted her statement and also refused to undergo a DNA test, raising serious doubts about the authenticity of her claims.

Further investigation revealed that Aqsa had allegedly accepted Rs. 500,000 from the accused in exchange for giving a statement in their favor. Police also stated that she provided a fake CNIC number and false personal information during the investigation.

Faisalabad police have arrested the woman, while her two accomplices, Naveed and Sajid, escaped from outside the court, police officials confirmed.

A case has been registered at People’s Colony Police Station under the Anti-Rape Act.

Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the two fleeing accomplices and further probe the misuse of legal provisions in the case.

