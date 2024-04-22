Woman arrested for killing six-month-old daughter before attempting suicide

GUJRAWALA: Police on Sunday arrested the woman who killed her six-month-old daughter before attempting suicide in Gujranwala’s Jinnah Colony, ARY News reported.

As per details, a case has been registered on the complaint of the minor girl’s grandfather against the accused mother under sections of murder, attempted murder, and attempted suicide.

According to police sources, the woman identified as Kulsoom Bibi used a sharp object to kill her 6-month-old daughter, Fatima, and injured her other children as well. The mother had been fighting with her husband and had demanded a divorce.

The horrific incident occurred yesterday, where the woman attempted to commit suicide along with her three children.

Read more: Mother attempts suicide along with her children in Punjab

According to police, the incident was reported in Wazirabad’s Jinnah Colony, where a mother slit the throat of her three children and cut her vein over a domestic dispute.

As a result, a six-month-old baby succumbed to her wounds, while two other children and their mother were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have taken the accused mother into custody and further investigation is underway.

In a separate event of similar in nature, a woman in Quetta committed suicide after feeding a poisonous substance to her four daughters.

The horrific incident took place in Quetta’s Hazara Town area in which a woman committed suicide after feeding poison to her four daughters aged between three to 10 years.