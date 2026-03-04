Woman arrested for throwing acid on man after marriage refusal in Lahore

Lahore: A woman has been arrested in Kahna Town, Lahore, for throwing acid on a man after he refused to marry her, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to SP Model Town Lahore, Shehrbano Naqvi, the accused, identified as Robina Bibi, lured the 30-year-old victim, Sufyan, to her house under false pretenses and threw acid on him. The incident left parts of his body and clothing burned.

Police said Sufyan and Robina had a prior friendship, but the victim had recently married someone else, which reportedly angered the accused.

Using modern technology, the police traced and arrested Robina Bibi from Ghulam Hussain Colony in Kahna. SP Shehrbano Naqvi had formed a special team to ensure her capture.

A case has been registered against the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

Last year, a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for throwing acid on his sister in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge South/Gender-Based Violence Court announced the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs1 million on Muhammad Ramzan.

The court found Ramzan guilty of the 2022 attack, in which he threw acid on his sister and stabbed her two sons when they attempted to intervene.

The judge also ordered him to pay Rs50,000 in compensation to his sister. Additionally, the court handed down two separate four-year prison terms for injuring his nephews with a knife, along with a compensation payment of Rs400,000.