Woman attacked by hawk after snake falls from sky, lands on her  

A woman in US state of Texas has recounted her terror after being attacked simultaneously by a hawk and a snake while she was mowing her lawn.

Peggy Jones, was carrying out the garden chore in Texas when a snake fell on her – seemingly out of the sky – and wrapped itself around her arm, she told international media.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” the woman said.

Peggy Jones said that the snake also tried to strike her eyeglasses. She said she thinks the hawk flew down on her about four times to grab the snake.

It eventually ripped the snake off and flew away with it. Her husband heard the commotion and ran to help her, she said.

“I was yelling and screaming,” she said. “He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake.”

Her husband took her to the hospital, where she was treated for cuts. She also had bruising from the snake squeezing her arm, she said.

Despite not being bitten by the snake, she had a narrow escape, saying: “I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses.”

Remarkably, she had previously survived a snake bite, adding, “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this.”

The type of snake that landed on the woman is unknown. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says there are four types of venomous snakes in Texas, coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes.