Woman backs out from rape claim against railway guards

FAISALABAD: A woman passenger who had claimed being raped by two security guards on Sir Syed Express withdrew the allegation before magistrate, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The railway police presented alleged victim before the area magistrate here. The woman backed away from her earlier statement.

“No person committed excess,” the victim said. “Security guards had demanded ticket, which I didn’t have,” she said.

“The woman’s rape allegation was not proved in the medical report,” legal adviser said.

The court after the woman’s statement released accused security guards.

Railway police earlier told the media that the victim was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday.

It was earlier reported that a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two security guards on a train heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

The woman was travelling to meet her sister when two security guards allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

The women had alleged of the rape in the train at Faisalabad railway station to the railways’ police.

A Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express earlier. A local court sent all accused in Bahauddin Zakaria Express gang-rape case to jail on judicial remand.

Police said that the railway staffers had allegedly gang-raped the lady when she was returning to Karachi from Multan. A case had been filed at the City Railway police station, whereas, the victim identified two suspects during the identification parade.

