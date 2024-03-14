Woman beats father-in-law with stick; shocking video goes viral

A horrifying video of domestic violence from Karnataka, India, showed a woman beating her father-in-law with a walking stick.

The Close Circuit Televesion Cameras (CCTV) caught Uma Shankari, a Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) officer brutally beating her 87-year-old father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna with a steel walking stick.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, shocking the local community and social media users who demanded for immediate action to enact laws prohibiting domestic abuse and strong measures for the welfare of the elderly.

In the video of March 9 incident, Uma Shankarican be seen arguing with Padmanabha Suvarna and waving a walking stick in the air. The elderly man is shown pleading her not to attack but recieaved numerous blows from her. The spouse of the accused woman is working abroad.

Initially it was unclear as to why the woman had struck her father-in-law with his walking stick. The 87-year old man was admitted to a private hospital with severe injuries.

Uma Shankari, the accused has also been arrested while a case is also lodged on complaint of Padmanabha Suvarna’s daugher. The accused woman has been sent on 14-day judicial remand.