Woman biker injured after underground water pipe burst

The CCTV video, which was obtained from a road in India’s Maharashtra state, has gone viral due to the breathtaking scenes in which an underground water pipe burst leaving a woman biker injured in an unexpected road collapse.

As per the Indian media reports, it has been discovered that the road automatically fractured after an underground pipeline connected to an artificial neural network (ANN) burst.

#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

According to an Indian media tweet, a woman who was riding a scooter was allegedly struck by a powerful road collapse and rescued by locals. The woman rider also sustained minor injuries.

Comments