Woman claiming to have given birth to 10 babies admitted to psych ward

PRETORIA: A woman who had earlier claimed that she set a new world record by giving birth to 10 babies has been admitted to psychiatric ward after her claim was found to be false in South Africa.

According to the details, the woman who claimed to have set a new world record by giving birth to as many as 10 babies had been arrested on June 17 over inventing the fake story.

Later, she was handed over to social workers who then admitted her to Tembisa Hospital’s psychiatric ward for a mental health assessment.

Police said that she was taken to the station after her relatives and partner reported her as missing. She had also accused the father of her children of trying to become a ‘millionaire’ from the story and taking donations from the public meant for the newborns.

The woman, 37, claimed that she gave birth to decuplets– seven boys and three girls, who were conceived naturally, through C-section at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7. She claimed the decuplets came as a surprise as she was expecting only 8 children, The Sun reported.

South Africa’s Department of National Health also claimed that its own research has concluded that there is no evidence that children are present. However, a local media outlet insisted the births did take place and there has been a cover-up to disguise medical negligence.