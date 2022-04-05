Woman breaks glass door after walking at it; video goes viral

A video seeing a woman knocking down a clean glass door after walking toward it is viral on the social media application Instagram.

The incident was captured from a camera inside a salon and was shared by Viral Hog.

The viral video, shared on the picture and video platform, saw the woman dashing towards the shop. She was unaware of what was in front of her.

The woman made contact with the glass door, which fell on the floor and shattered into pieces. She was seen holding her forehead.

A person, wearing a helmet, was then seen hitting the woman.

The clip got thousands of views from the users. Here are the feedback from the netizens.

“Oh no… I feel so sorry about the whole situation. She is probably in pain, needs to clean everything, pay the damage and figure it out how to close the salon that night,” a user said

Another wrote, “Happened to me once. Thankfully the glass did not break but my sunglasses and ego did”.

A third user claimed of the glass window was the worst sometimes while the fourth said that there were not hinged properly.

Earlier, a 46-year-old woman passed away after she hit a glass door within a bank premise in the Kerala state of India.

A report by an India-based news agency stated deceased Beena Paul rushed back to the door of the bank when she mistakenly hit it. The glass door on the impact broke when she fell and the glass pieces pierced her abdomen.

The woman could be seen grabbing her abdomen as she tried to get up. The passers-by in the video helped her. She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last.

