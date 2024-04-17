Woman brings dead man to bank for getting loan

In a bizarre incident, a woman brought her dead ‘uncle’ into a bank to get a $3,250 loan in his name in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An international media outlet reported that the woman identified as Erika de Souza Vieira brought her sluggish-looking uncle in a wheelchair into a Brazilian bank which alarmed the staff.

The woman held the dead pensioner’s head up and said, “Uncle, are you listening? It must be signed by you. I cannot do this for you,”.

The bank employee who was witnessing the incident tried to halt the woman and said ‘I don’t think this is legal. He is quite pale’. She replied that her uncle is like that.

The woman then asked her dead uncle as if he wanted to go hospital. ‘If you’re not well, I can take you to hospital. Do you want to go back to the hospital again?’ she asked.

The bank staffers began to record the duo and eventually called ambulance and police.

Video footage captured the woman at the bank branch in Bangu, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, instructing the deceased man to hold onto his pen firmly while she put it between his fingers and persuaded him to sign a sheet of paper.

The woman who wheeled the dead man inside the bank was arrested at the scene. She introduced herself to the police as his niece and caretaker.

According to police, they are also investigating if the woman was actually the deceased man’s niece.