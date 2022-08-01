Woman burns house to take revenge but that’s not all!!

A woman who wanted to take revenge on her former boyfriend for a breakup by setting his house on fire ended up burning someone else’s.

A foreign news agency reported the bizarre incident happened in the Gold Hill community in Northern Carolina state in the United States.

The authorities stated a house owner saw Christie Louise Jones trying to set the house ablaze. A jug of oil – used to start the fire – and wood was on the front porch.

The deputies added the owner saw there were burning pieces of wood near the propane tank. He tried to use the garden hose to douse the flames through a garden hose but could not do so as she used sealant to block water.

The house owner confronted the woman – having one of his dogs on leash – with a rifle. She drove away from the crime scene as authorities arrived.

Police arrested her later. She was charged with arson, assault with a deadly weapon and animal theft. Her bond was at $101,500. She caused $20,000 in damages.

Recently, a man from Canada destroyed luxury houses after getting fired from his job.

You can’t make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator. Does anyone have more information on what happened? #Muskoka pic.twitter.com/XcCLAVBFMy — Don Tapscott (@dtapscott) July 27, 2022

The man worked in one of the lakeside properties. After being dismissed, he destroyed the second floor of one of the Pride Marine Group buildings with a digger.

According to the report, more than one building got destroyed. The owner of SWS Muskoka Geordie Newlands said it was shocking.

Geordie Newlands, in an interview, said the incident was surreal and like fiction. She added that its disturbing given that it happened in a small community.

