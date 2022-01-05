Video of woman catching lion on busy street goes viral  

A video of a woman casually catching and carrying a lion in a busy street has left netizens shocked over the way a wild animal is being left to roam freely.

The incident occurred in Kuwait City and the lion was caught on camera after it escaped from a private residence. Although it looks big and all-grown-up from the clip and photos, it is still young, said media reports.

Although catching a lion may be a worrisome stint but the way the woman pounced on it and had it by the scruff of the neck in no time has left netizens shocked.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The short clip shows the big cat moving its paws aggressively as the woman carries it down a street. After walking a few metres, the woman releases the lion but stays close to ensure it doesn’t escape again

It later emerged that the lion escaped onto the street in the Sabahiya area of Kuwait City and caused panic among local residents.

Read More: BULL FOILS ATTACK FROM LIONESSES AS VIDEO GOES VIRAL

After several drivers and pedestrians reported the wild sighting, environmental police were alerted and sent to the area, however, the big cat was already captured by the woman.

After the clip went viral, many social media users speculated if the woman is a zookeeper or a professional lion tamer. Some were highly impressed by the way she handled the situation and remained calm.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!