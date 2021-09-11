Video: Maskless woman fired after coughing on family at grocery store

A woman was fired by a German company after a video of her coughing at a family without wearing a mask began making rounds on the internet, a foreign news agency reported.

The clip shows a maskless woman named Janene Hoskovec, 54, coughing at a mother and her child as they were shopping at a grocery store in Nebraska.

COVID-denier in Nebraska coughs on shoppers at a supermarket pic.twitter.com/Ejy9HfsshS — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 7, 2021

Janene Hoskevoc, when being told to keep her distance from the family, went on a rant claiming that she will not wear a mask as she, along with the mother-son duo, are not sick.

She referred to other customers as “sheep”. The 54-year-old then cited allergies as the reason for her coughs.

Read More: Designer launch ‘Cheerful’ coronavirus mask line

It is compulsory for people to wear a mask in the Lincoln city of Nebraska state in the United States to cover their faces inside closed places despite having been vaccinated.

The clip has now gotten over four million views on Twitter where it has since been viewed more than 4 million times.

Read More: Maskless woman gets thrown off flight after coughing on passengers

Her Linkedin account mentions that she was an employee of the Arizona branch of German IT company SAP. The company disclosed her employee status in separate tweets.

“The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us,” SAP tweeted. “We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation.”

SAP later tweeted: “We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.”

The mother had shared the clip on Reddit described how she kept following them.

“I then tried to continue my shopping, but this lady followed me around the store,” she was quoted saying by the foreign news agency. “I told her she needs to keep her distance and that her coughing on me was assault.

“She laughed and kept saying: ‘Look at you, it’s so cute how scared you are!’ By this time I was absolutely livid, trying my best to hold it together in front of my kid.

She added: “I didn’t finish my shopping, instead I went to the self checkout to pay for my stuff. Next she followed me to use the self checkout right next to mine,” she added.

“I informed the employee manning the checkouts that this woman had assaulted me in the store by coughing deliberately on me, but I didn’t wait around to see what the employee would say in response. I just really wanted to get us the heck out of there.”

A man, who claims to be the child’s father, said that Hoskovic was the one who started the commotion. He said that the woman targeted the mother and her son for harassment.