Woman charged nearly Rs4 lakh for using her hair dryer in hotel

A woman received a shocking surprise when she was charged $1400 (nearly Rs4 lakh) for using her hair dryer in a private hotel.

According to reports, the woman from Perth, Australia had initially paid $240 for her stay in hotel, named Novotel Perth Langley.

Before going out to a concert, she was getting ready and used the hair dryer to blow dry her hair.

However, her dressing-up session ended in a surprise when a fire alarm got triggered and firefighters showed up outside her hotel room. They established that it was the hair dryer that caused the false alarm and left.

Following this incident, the woman went out to enjoy the concert and next morning checked out from the hotel with no issues.

Three days later, she was shocked to find a $1400 (nearly Rs4 lakh) charge on her bank account from Novotel. After calling the hotel, she discovered the charge was a fire department call-out fee.

Initially, the hotel refused to take her call or even to let her talk to the manager. “They sent no email, I called the hotel, (reception) said it was in their terms and conditions. So if you’re at a buffet and the alarm goes off are they going to charge you for burning your toast? It’s disgusting and cowardly,” the woman told Perth Now.

Later, the hotel manager told her that the amount had been refunded.