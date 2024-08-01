web analytics
Woman commits suicide after killing her two children

PESHAWAR: In a distressing incident, a mother in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, committed suicide after killing her two minor children, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing police.

As per details, the dreadful incident took place in Mona Khel area, where a mother named Moona, shot dead her two children and later committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

The deceased children were identified as Zain, 2-year-old and Rabia, 4, the police said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities while police have launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, a man committed suicide after shooting two in Shah Latif Town Karachi.

Read more: Plea against amendment ‘decriminalising suicide’ admitted for hearing

As per details, the incident occurred in Shah Latif Town where two men identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid sustained injuries and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police officials said that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene.

