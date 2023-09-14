Woman commits suicide after throwing two minors into canal

SHEIKHPURA: A woman along with her two children jumped into the Bhakki Canal in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A woman tired of domestic issues threw her two minor children into the Bhakki Canal in Sheikhupura and later jumped into the canal.

Rescue officials told the media that a diver team recovered the body of the minor boy and continued the search for the bodies of the woman and another child.

Eyewitnesses said that the children aged between three to five years. They added that the woman threw her children and later jumped into the canal.

In 2021, a woman had jumped off from a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

The incident caused serious fractures on the legs of the woman and the child.

The woman was a drug addict and was married for a second time recently. She was locked in a room by the family to get rid of drugs, it emerged.

Narrating the incident, the eyewitnesses said that the woman initially threw her mobile phone from the sixth floor, attracting attention from the passers-by.

She later threw the minor girl from the building who was caught by the bystanders. The people gathered at the building tried to stop her from jumping off the sixth storey, however, she slipped off the building while trying to come down from the balcony, eye-witnesses said.