Woman confessed kidnapping of newborn from Karachi hospital

KARACHI: One of the six accused, arrested in kidnapping of a newborn from Karachi hospital, has confessed the crime, ARY News reported on Monday.

A woman Humaira, one of the six accused, produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Central, in her statement confessed kidnapping the baby along with another woman Bushra.

“Out of fear I handed over the kid to my sister Kanwal aka Maryam and asked her to surrender the baby at a police station,” she said in her statement.

Kanwal, another accused in the case, said that she had taken the kidnapped baby to Madina Colony police station but the SHO had sent her back with the child.

“My sister Humaira told me to handover the child to Gulbarg police station, I handed over the baby to an unknown man near Ayisha Manzil and asked him to handover the child to Gulbarg police,” Kanwal stated.

The court extended physical remand of three accused Humaira, Kanwal alias Dr Maryam and Bushra.

The Magistrate, sent three other accused namely Shahzina, Waqas and nurse Renam on judicial remand to jail and adjourned hearing of their acquittal petition till tomorrow.

A newborn baby was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulberg area on last Sunday, according to police.

A woman told the family that she was taking the baby boy to intensive care unit (ICU) and when they went to check on the infant, he was not there.

On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter.

CCTV footage shown two women whisking away the baby. All the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital were non-functional, the police said.

