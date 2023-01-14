Woman cricketer’s body found hanging from tree

Indian police on Saturday said that they have found the body of a female cricketer Rajashree Swain who was missing for past three days.

According to Indian media, Rajshree Swain’s body was as found by Odisha police hanging from a tree in a dense forest of India’s state of Odisha.

Odisha Cricket Association informed the police about Rajshree is gone missing from past three days. The police established a team and started search operation for the missing cricketer.

Indian police says, some locals reported about the scooter standing abandoned near the forest, upon reaching that spot the Indian police found out that the scooter belongs to Rajshree. The local police started a search operation in that area the body of the victim was found hanging from a tree 200 meters away from her scooter.

The family has leveled serious allegations against the women’s team coach and held the Odisha Cricket Association responsible for Rajshree’s death.

Indian media reported that Rajshree was under mental stress for the past few days due to not getting a chance in the final team.

The victim’s mother stated that “Rajshree came to participate in the training camp. She trained in camp for 10 days while staying in a hotel. She was a good player,” the mother alleged the management that “She was not selected in the team deliberately.”

Deputy commissioner of Indian police, Pannak Mishra stated that the family identified the body of the Rajshree, the body has been sent for autopsy, to find out the cause of death as she had scars on her head and eyelids.

The police have not confirmed the cause of death, saying that the incident looked like both murder and suicide, but an investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind the death.

