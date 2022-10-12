Woman, daughter suffer acid attack for demanding share in property

SUKKUR: A woman and her daughter have suffered an acid attack allegedly carried out by their close relatives in Sindh’s Sukkur district for demanding a share in the property, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Brothers-in-law have reportedly thrown acid on their sister-in-law and her daughter after they demanded their share in the property. The incident took place in Dadloi, a suburban village in the Panu Aqil tehsil of the Sukkur district.

The injured woman was taken to Sukkur’s Civil Hospital while her daughter was shifted to Gambat Hospital. Doctors said that the woman suffered burn wounds on her face and other parts of her body.

The wounded woman told the media that the accused attacked her and her daughter with acid after she demanded her share in the family land.

She added that the condition of her 8-year-old daughter was critical following the acid attack who was shifted to Gambat Hospital by her father-in-law.

Earlier in September, a citizen was injured as an unidentified man threw acid over him in Karachi and fled safely.

The incident occurred in the Saddar area of Rainbow Center, where an unidentified man threw acid over a man and fled away. Traffic police personnel, who was performing his duty in the area shifted the injured to the hospital on his motorbike.

The cause behind the acid attack could not be revealed as per initial reports, while the police are investigating the matter.

The condition of the injured is said to be critical. In the attack, a passerby motorcyclist along with his two children was also affected by acid.

In a video available with ARY News, a man can be seen showing his clothes affected in the acid attack and said his two children, who were returning from school were also hit in the incident.

Luckily, the passerby motorcyclist and his sons remained safe and sound in the incident

