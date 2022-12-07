Woman declared dead found alive, married seven years later

A woman was found alive, married and having children after she was declared dead seven years ago.

Indian news agency News18 reported that a man named Vishnu got sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly murdering and kidnapping her in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The woman had married her lover after eloping before shifting to Hathras district.

Vishnu’s mother approached the court to prove her son innocent. The woman in question’s identity was confirmed when her father recognized her.

It is pertinent to mention that her father had recognized the body as her daughter’s seven years ago.

She had also approached Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani to inform him about the “murdered” woman being alive, married and having children and has children.

The information came to light following an investigation.

