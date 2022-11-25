Woman dies of cardiac arrest during Karachi police raid

KARACHI: A woman died of cardiac arrest during a raid conducted by Karachi police in Lyari Town on Friday, ARY News reported.

A Karachi police team raided a residence in Lyari Town today to arrest a suspect. After reaching the residence, the accused man tried to flee from the scene.

A woman passed away after suffering cardiac arrest during a fight between the accused and the police officials. The woman’s body was shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials.

In September 2021, a prisoner had died at a police station in Karachi and the family blamed the cops for killing him extra-judicially.

According to details, the suspect had been arrested in an injured condition by Hyderi police four days back and on Tuesday after being presented before the court he died under mysterious circumstances.

At the time of his death, he was being interrogated by Orangi Town police.

Soon after the news of the death reached the family, they gathered outside the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and blocked adjoining roads to protest against what they termed extra-judicial killing at the hands of policemen.

The family had agreed to end their protest after being persuaded by the police officials who assured of a probe into the matter and strict action against those found of negligence in the death of the undertrial prisoner.

