Woman dies, several injured as truck turns turtle on M-9 motorway

JAMSHORO: A woman was killed while several others sustained injuries when a loaded truck turned turtle and fell on a passing-by car on M-9 motorway near Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident took place at Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 motorway, where a loaded truck turned turtle and fell on a passing-by car. The people in the car were travelling from Mirpur Khas to Karachi.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the woman in the car died on the spot, while two women who sustained injuries were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Sources further claimed that the two people were trapped in the car and efforts were underway made to extricate them. Meanwhile, rescue operation was being carried out at the accident spot and the truck was being removed with the help of a crane.

Earlier in November, at least two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a car collided with a trailer on Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway.

The tragic incident occurred on the M9 motorway near Nooriabad when a speeding car rammed into the trailer. As a result of the collision between the vehicles, two members of a family died, while 7 others were critically injured.

According to rescue officials, the deceased were husband and wife, adding that the injured had been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

