Woman dragged, thrashed by men in India

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh was attacked and dragged by two men on a deserted road. The video was captured on a CCTV camera.

The incident reportedly took place on November 24.

The CCTV footage shows that a woman running towards a house and banging on the door. Two men come up behind her and try to take her away. When she resists, they drag her away.

After the video went viral, the police searched for the woman and registered a case. The woman is a resident of Khalor village of Jahangirabad town in Bulandshahr district.

She had named three accused and all of them have been booked.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she was visiting a relative at Khurja Nagar for some work. She alleged that her relative molested her and so she ran away from the house.

The police have registered a case for molestation, assault and threatening under relevant sections of the IPC.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!