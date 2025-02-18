Woman driver booked for abusing, beating up bike rider

Islamabad police have registered a case against a woman car driver for abusing and beating up a bike rider in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital when the car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle.

An altercation broke out shortly after, with the woman driver hurling abuse and physically attacking the bike rider. The video of the incident went viral.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations in Islamabad took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

Police have registered a case against the driver at the Women’s Police Station, on behalf of the rider. According to the FIR, the car driver assaulted the rider after hitting his bike and even attempted to kill him.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “My car is more expensive than your bike.” Despite the woman’s aggressive attitude, the bike rider showed restraint while onlookers tried to de-escalate the situation.

Last year, in a similar incident, a case was registered against a woman driver for misbehaving and hurling abuses at Motorway police personnel near Kallar Kahar.

A video of two women misbehaving with the cops went viral on social media. In the viral video, the two women were seen filming Motorway police personnel, misbehaving and hurling abuses at the cops.

The case has been registered against the woman driver at the complaint of the Motorway police sub-inspector.

The FIR stated that the woman started ‘threatening’ the cops after she was stopped for driving her vehicle at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

The woman rather than showing documents, raised allegations of harassing at the Motorway cops, the FIR stated and added that the woman interfered in the State’s affairs by filming the cops in uniform without their consent.