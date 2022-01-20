Video: Woman drives bus to take driver to hospital after cardiac arrest

A woman is being lauded after she was filmed taking control of a bus and driving it to a hospital after the driver suffered a cardiac attack.

It happened in India where 41-year-old Yogita Satav was returning home with nearly three dozen women and children after picnicking when the driver conveyed that he was unable to drive further owing to blurred vision.

As soon as the driver got down from the driving seat, he collapsed and suffered a seizure, the woman shared the eye-witness account and added that he was screaming with pain and suddenly there was panic all around.

Satav, who knows how to drive a car, showed the presence of mind and decided to rush the driver to a nearby hospital.

She said that she had never driven a bus and all the occupants warned her regarding the consequences, however, she took on the wheels and drove at a slow speed initially.

Satav drove around 25 kilometres to reach the hospital where the driver was admitted for treatment. The bus owner also reached the hospital with another driver.

