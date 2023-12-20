Woman electrocutes ‘drunkard’ husband to death

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman has been jailed for allegedly electrocuting her ‘drunkard’ husband to death.

According to details, the police in Agra district of India’s Uttar Pradesh arrested a 32-year-old woman – identified as Preeti Kushwaha – for allegedly electrocuting her ‘drunkard’ husband Neeraj Kushwaha when he was asleep.

Indian media reported that the deceased’s father filed a first information report (FIR) against the woman, leading to the registration of a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested wife was presented before the court in Agra and sentenced to 14 days of judicial custody.

The woman tied electric wires on her husband’s toes and then plugged them into electric sockets, watching her husband die. After killing her husband, Preeti stayed with his body the entire night and surrendered before the police in the morning.

During interrogation, the woman told police that Neeraj often used to come home drunk and beat her up in front of their children. The deceased, Neeraj Kushwaha, earned a livelihood by working as a vendor, and the couple has two daughters.

“The couple was living on rent with their two daughters-aged for and nine years in Sadar police limits. Police came to know about the crime when Preeti went to a local police outpost around 10 am on Monday and asked them to pick up the body lying at home,” a police official said.

When the police reached the spot, Neeraj’s body was tied to a cot and wires were attached to his feet. The woman told the police that she killed her husband by electrocution.

The postmortem report confirmed the cause of death was electrocution. The children are now reportedly living with their grandparents.