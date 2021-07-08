WATCH: Woman tries to extinguish Olympic torch with water gun

TOKYO: A female protestor made a failed attempt to extinguish the Olympic torch with a water gun in Mito, Japan.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kayoko Takahashi, 53, can be seen standing among a packed crowed, holding bright water pistol in Sinba Park.

As the runner approaches, she raises the gun and starts squirting water at the naked flame while yelling, “no Olympics” and “stop the games”.

Just as she attempted to douse the flame, a steward intervened and managed to block the water gun with a shield.

Reports said the spray did hit the torch but seemingly didn’t affect the flame. The torchbearer was seen continuing his run unfazed by the woman’s actions.

A deputy police chief in the city of Mito said the woman was arrested for “deliberately aiming at the runner and interfering with the relay.”

“You can’t shoot water at people for no good reason. She clearly wasn’t playing around – this isn’t child’s play,” said Noriaki Nagatsuk.

It was later confirmed by the police that Takahashi admitted to the allegations and said her actions were to protest the Olympic Games in Japan, Times Now News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that many Japanese citizens have taken to social media and the streets to protest against the Olympics due to public health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.